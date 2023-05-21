BJP not ready to face assembly elections in J-K: Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Sunday alleged the assembly elections in the Union Territory are being delayed as the BJP does not want to face the 'angry' voters. "There is growing public anguish against the Union Territory (UT) administration for being directly controlled by the BJP. The party does not want to face the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir because of misgovernance. Therefore, the polls are being delayed without any justification," he said.

Addressing a workers meeting at Mongri in Udhampur district, Bukhari said the administration has failed to do justice with the people with regard to their development, employment and other issues. He said growing unemployment and unaddressed issues of education and health sectors in Mongri and Panchari regions have given rise to ''anti-administration sentiments''. Bukhari, however, said if his party forms the next government, it will issue white papers with regard to development in every district to ensure equitable development.

