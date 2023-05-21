Kejriwal government has failed, says Congress leader Sandeep Dixit

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stating that he is running a failed government in the national capital. While talking to ANI on Saturday, Sandeep Dikshit said, "Governments have run before in Delhi. This system of governance was there in place for 15 years under Congress when the city was developed. The point is it is a failed government of Kejriwal. He points fingers at everyone but he himself is stuck deep in corruption. It is a failed govt of Kejriwal."

He further mentioned that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has a rude nature. "Union Government should have consulted Delhi Government over this matter but the problem is Arvind Kejriwal has a very rude nature. You ask anyone in Delhi be it politicians, officials, or LG, no one likes to speak to him (CM) as he uses bad language," he said.

Earlier today Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting with his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital and extended his support to the AAP chief against the Centre bringing an ordinance to give the control of 'services' back to Delhi Lieutenant Governor. Speaking on the issue, Bihar CM said, "How can powers given to an elected government be taken away? It's against the Constitution. We stand with Arvind Kejriwal."

Earlier on Friday, the Union government brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'. The ordinance has been brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the SC judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Also, Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

