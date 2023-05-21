Left Menu

G20 meet to help further bolster economy, tourism in J-K: BJP leader

Modi-led government has made J-K the top tourist destination as tourism is thriving like it used to be in 1960s and 70s, he said, asking the party cadre to gear up for a month-long campaign, beginning May 30, to highlight the achievements of the central government over the past nine years.

Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Sunday said the conduct of a G20 meeting in Srinagar will help in boosting tourism and bolster economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

''The delegates from member countries (visiting the valley to take part in the G20 meet) are likely to act as ambassadors of Kashmir on their return to their respective nations,'' Gupta said addressing party workers in Reasi district.

Slamming PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for ''spitting venom'' against the government, he said she wants to recreate political space for her party as it has lost relevance after being ''exposed number of times for doing nothing for the people of J-K and treading only to satiate petty personal aspirations''. ''While in power, the Kashmir-centric parties never did anything significant for the progress of J-K, rather they indulged in instigating youths to go for stone pelting and other destructive activities driving the UT in backward direction,'' he alleged. Gupta praised the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and said it has made India one of the global economic giants.

''Modi-led government has made J-K the top tourist destination as tourism is thriving like it used to be in 1960s and 70s,'' he said, asking the party cadre to gear up for a month-long campaign, beginning May 30, to highlight the achievements of the central government over the past nine years.

