Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

Headlines - Starmer promises Labour will get the NHS 'back on its feet' - Sunak told to launch ethics probe over Braverman speeding claims - European asset managers take on McDonald's over antibiotics Overview Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will outline plans on Monday to get the NHS "back on its feet" if his party wins the next general election, by pledging to cut waiting times and reduce deaths from cancer, heart disease and suicide.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 06:10 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 06:10 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - Starmer promises Labour will get the NHS 'back on its feet' - Sunak told to launch ethics probe over Braverman speeding claims - European asset managers take on McDonald's over antibiotics

Overview Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will outline plans on Monday to get the NHS "back on its feet" if his party wins the next general election, by pledging to cut waiting times and reduce deaths from cancer, heart disease and suicide. The main opposition Labour party has urged UK prime minister Rishi Sunak to launch an ethics probe into claims that home secretary Suella Braverman asked civil servants to help her avoid penalty points on her driving licence for speeding. Two of Europe's largest asset managers will this week try to increase the pressure on McDonald's to reduce the use of antibiotics in its food supply chain, highlighting what they say is the risk antimicrobial resistance poses to shareholder returns and the wider economy. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
3rd G20 ECSWG meet commences with beach clean up drive at Mumbai's Juhu

3rd G20 ECSWG meet commences with beach clean up drive at Mumbai's Juhu

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023