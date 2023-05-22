PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - Starmer promises Labour will get the NHS 'back on its feet' - Sunak told to launch ethics probe over Braverman speeding claims - European asset managers take on McDonald's over antibiotics

Overview Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will outline plans on Monday to get the NHS "back on its feet" if his party wins the next general election, by pledging to cut waiting times and reduce deaths from cancer, heart disease and suicide. The main opposition Labour party has urged UK prime minister Rishi Sunak to launch an ethics probe into claims that home secretary Suella Braverman asked civil servants to help her avoid penalty points on her driving licence for speeding. Two of Europe's largest asset managers will this week try to increase the pressure on McDonald's to reduce the use of antibiotics in its food supply chain, highlighting what they say is the risk antimicrobial resistance poses to shareholder returns and the wider economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)