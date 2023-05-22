Left Menu

FACTBOX-Policy plans of alliance seeking to form Thailand coalition government

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 18:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 18:05 IST
An eight-party alliance in Thailand led by the progressive Move Forward party has outlined its policy plans and priorities, as it seeks support among legislators to form a coalition government after nine years of conservative, army-backed rule. Following are details of an agreement signed by the eight parties:

- Write a new constitution through an elected drafting committee - Pass legislation in favour of marriage equality

- End compulsory military conscription - Reform of the military in line with modernisation, democracy and civilian government

- Push for decentralisation of power and budgeting in line with local needs - End monopolies and enhance competition, including that of the alcoholic beverages industry

- Re-list cannabis as an illegal narcotic but with laws to regulate its sale and use - Improve workers' rights and fair employment conditions

- Improve energy structure, pricing and production to reduce cost of living and build energy security - Boost welfare access for young and elderly

- Revive Thailand's role as a leader in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and balance international politics among major powers (Compiled by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

