No other debt ceiling talks planned before Biden-McCarthy meet -CNN, citing Republican lawmaker
Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 22:16 IST
No additional debt ceiling talks were planned with lawmakers before the meeting later on Monday between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican lawmaker told CNN.
"I'm concerned about getting a deal that can pass the House, the Senate, and signed by the president. It's a complicated piece of math, it is," Representative Patrick McHenry said after he and Representative Garret Graves left Monday's two-hour meeting, a CNN reporter posted on Twitter.
