Left Menu

No other debt ceiling talks planned before Biden-McCarthy meet -CNN, citing Republican lawmaker

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 22:16 IST
No other debt ceiling talks planned before Biden-McCarthy meet -CNN, citing Republican lawmaker

No additional debt ceiling talks were planned with lawmakers before the meeting later on Monday between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican lawmaker told CNN.

"I'm concerned about getting a deal that can pass the House, the Senate, and signed by the president. It's a complicated piece of math, it is," Representative Patrick McHenry said after he and Representative Garret Graves left Monday's two-hour meeting, a CNN reporter posted on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023