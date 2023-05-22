No other debt ceiling talks planned before Biden-McCarthy meet -CNN, citing Republican lawmaker

No additional debt ceiling talks were planned with lawmakers before the meeting later on Monday between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican lawmaker told CNN.

"I'm concerned about getting a deal that can pass the House, the Senate, and signed by the president. It's a complicated piece of math, it is," Representative Patrick McHenry said after he and Representative Garret Graves left Monday's two-hour meeting, a CNN reporter posted on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)