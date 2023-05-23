Left Menu

India-Australia ties based on mutual trust and respect: PM Modi

The India-Australia relationship is based on mutual trust and respect, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he addressed a special community event here.Modi along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese attended the event at Sydneys Qudos Bank Arena.Albanese welcomed Prime Minister Modi to the event, saying Prime Minister Modi is the boss.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The India-Australia relationship is based on mutual trust and respect, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he addressed a special community event here.

Modi along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese attended the event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.

Albanese welcomed Prime Minister Modi to the event, saying ''Prime Minister Modi is the boss''. ''An absolute delight connecting with Indian diaspora at community programme in Sydney,'' Modi said during his address. Speaking about bilateral ties he said the ''India-Australia relationship is based on mutual trust and mutual respect.'' Hailing the India-Australia cricket ties, he said millions of Indians were saddened when Aussie spin bowler Shane Warne died. Modi thanked Albanese for supporting him in unveiling the foundation stone of 'Little India', a suburb of Sydney. Earlier, Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were welcomed with Vedic chants and traditional Australian aboriginal ceremony as they arrived at the venue.

