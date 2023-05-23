Left Menu

TikTok CEO Chew: Montana's ban on the app 'unconstitutional'

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 23-05-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 15:43 IST
TikTok CEO Chew: Montana's ban on the app 'unconstitutional'
Shou Zi Chew Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Qatar

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said on Tuesday the state of Montana's ban of the app was unconstitutional and that he was confident his company will prevail in the lawsuit challenging the decision.

"We believe that the Montana bill that was recently passed is simply unconstitutional," Chew told the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg.

The Chinese-owned company filed a lawsuit on Monday against Montana's decision to ban TikTok from operating in the state in order to protect residents from alleged intelligence gathering by China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023