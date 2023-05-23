Left Menu

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi hospitalised

He is stable, but continues to need critical management, the hospital said.He was breathing without the aid of ventilator, it added.Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray visited Joshi at the hospital on Tuesday to enquire about his health, party sources said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:36 IST
Former Lok Sabha Speaker and ex-Maharashtra chief minister Manohar Joshi has been admitted to a private hospital here.

His condition was stable, the hospital said in a statement on Tuesday.

Joshi (85), a veteran Shiv Sena leader, was admitted to P D Hinduja Hospital in a ''semi-coma state'' on Monday.

"Joshi has complications from a brain tumour. He is currently in the intensive care unit, being managed medically. He is stable, but continues to need critical management," the hospital said.

He was breathing without the aid of ventilator, it added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray visited Joshi at the hospital on Tuesday to enquire about his health, party sources said.

