"Kamal Nath rightly said, I am not of his stature, he became billionaire by exploiting tribals": State BJP Chief V D Sharma

The war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief V D Sharma and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath seems to be intensifying day by day as both the leaders made fresh remarks on Tuesday. BJP Chief Sharma on Tuesday afternoon said, "I don't want to be of Nath's stature, I am the son of an ordinary farmer. You (Nath) became a billionaire by exploiting tribal people. Kamal Nath ji, rightly said that I am not of his stature. God bless me so that I don't become of his stature."

Notaly, Former CM and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath on Tuesday morning said, "I am not of the stature of V D Sharma. Sharma should ask about his deeds from the people of his area, they are the biggest witness of his works." "I want to ask Nath, how did he become an industrialist by exploiting the poor people of Chhindwara? What is your relation with Chhindwara? What is Nakul Nath's relation with Chhindwara? You had lost the election, you had resigned. After that you made your wife contest the election from the same seat. Later, you made your son contest the elections from there," Sharma further said.

He added that millions of people wanted to ask, how did you become a billionaire by sucking the blood of the poor. There was an allegation against Nath. You (Nath) did some collusion with China by committing brokerage. "I again challenge you to tell me any such basis of your allegations against me of committing illegal works. Lying will not work. I'm not going to spare you until the issue is resolved," Sharma said.

"So, Kamal Nath ji, neither I want to be of your stature nor I need to be. We along with crores of BJP workers are working together. Neither do I want the certificate of being equal to you, nor do I need it," he added. Nonetheless, it all started from Sunday, when V D Sharma made a remark about alleged involvement of Kamal Nath in 1984 anti-Sikh riots and to put him behind bars for the same.

Reacting to Sharma's allegation made on Sunday, Nath on Monday said in Anuppur, "The BJP has nothing left to say about me. No FIR was filed against me in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. A commission was formed during the Bharatiya Janata Party regime and the same commission had said that I am innocent. In my 45 years of political career till date no one has raised a finger on me but VD Sharma is talking unrestrainedly to cover up his illegal work." Later on Monday evening, Sharma retaliated and said that the congress should give him a single proof of his misdeeds. (ANI)

