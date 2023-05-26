Left Menu

Brazil says UN confirmed Amazonian city of Belem as COP30 host

"I'm convinced it is going to be a great event," said Lula, who had previously pledged to try to bring the U.N. climate talks to a city in the world's largest rainforest. The leftist leader last year attended the COP27 in Egypt as president-elect, pledging to recommit the rainforest nation to tackling the climate crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 23:05 IST
Brazil says UN confirmed Amazonian city of Belem as COP30 host

Brazil's government said on Friday the United Nations has confirmed the Amazonian city of Belem as the host of the COP30 climate change summit in November 2025.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made the announcement in a video alongside his foreign relations minister and the governor of Para state, where Belem is located. "I'm convinced it is going to be a great event," said Lula, who had previously pledged to try to bring the U.N. climate talks to a city in the world's largest rainforest.

The leftist leader last year attended the COP27 in Egypt as president-elect, pledging to recommit the rainforest nation to tackling the climate crisis. This year's talks are scheduled to take place in Dubai. "I've attended COPs in Egypt, Paris, Copenhagen and all people talk about is the Amazon, so I asked: why not host it in an Amazonian state, so you can know what the Amazon really is?" the leftist leader said. "That is very important."

Belem is the second most populous city in Brazil's Amazon after Manaus, which hosted games of the 2014 World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023