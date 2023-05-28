Left Menu

CPI(M) says Centre trying to suffocate state with 'fiscal ban'

The ruling CPIM has criticised the union governments decision to cut down the borrowing limit of Kerala by half, saying it was an attempt to suffocate the state by any means necessary. The CPIM state secretariat said the BJP-led Centre has been torpedoing Keralas development initiatives by interfering in its financial matters.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-05-2023 09:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 09:16 IST
CPI(M) says Centre trying to suffocate state with 'fiscal ban'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling CPI(M) has criticised the union government's decision to cut down the borrowing limit of Kerala by half, saying it was an ''attempt to suffocate the state'' by any means necessary. The CPI(M) state secretariat said the BJP-led Centre has been torpedoing Kerala's development initiatives by interfering in its financial matters. The secretariat also urged civil society organisations to protest against the ''fiscal ban'' imposed on Kerala. The Left party on Saturday said the central government had earlier given permission to borrow Rs 32,442 crore but the limit has now been reduced to Rs 15,390 crore. Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal had on Friday said the central government has put the borrowing limit to Rs 15,390 crore, which is half of what Kerala is entitled to borrow. ''The Union government does not even accept the legislation on fiscal responsibilities. They have not yet revealed the reason behind the slashing of the borrowing limit,'' the statement said. The CPI(M) said that for the past seven years, the Centre has been conducting ''research on'' methods to harass the Kerala government. The NDA government at the Centre has refused to honour the Constitution or democratic values, it said. ''The state government has been implementing welfare measures for the people of Kerala despite the financial crunches caused due to the policies of the Union government. They wanted to hamper the development and growth of the state,'' the party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023