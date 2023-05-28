US Representative Chip Roy says 'we're going to try' to stop debt ceiling deal

U.S. Representative Chip Roy of Texas said on Sunday on Twitter that he intended to try to stop the debt ceiling deal in the U.S. House of Representatives.

After tough negotiations to reach a tentative deal with the White House on the U.S. borrowing limit, the next challenge for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is pushing it through the House, where it may be opposed by both hardline Republicans and progressive Democrats.

