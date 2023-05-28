Wrestlers detained after scuffle as Delhi Police thwarts protest near new Parliament, clears sit-in site at Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were detained along with their supporters on Sunday when they tried to march to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated, with Delhi Police clearing their protest site at Jantar Mantar and saying they will not be allowed to continue their sit-in.

While women detainees were released later in the evening, opposition parties attacked the central government over the ''manhandling'' of the wrestlers, with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi saying that with the ''coronation'' over, the ''arrogant king is crushing the voice of the people'' on the streets.

The champion wrestlers, who had resumed their agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23 demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, had called for a women's 'Mahapanchayat' for which they did not have permission.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the protest site at Jantar Mantar, barely three kilometres from where the new Parliament building was inaugurated by the prime minister, as wrestlers and police personnel shoved and pushed each other when Vinesh Phogat, her cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat and Sakshi Malik tried to breach the barricades.

Immediately after the wrestlers were pushed into buses and taken to different locations, the police officers began clearing the protest site by removing cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak claimed the protesters ignored repeated requests and warnings and ''wrestled'' with police personnel who tried to stop them.

''Today was an important day for the country as the new Parliament building was to be inaugurated and despite warnings and repeatedly urging protesters at Jantar Mantar to not march beyond the protest site they continued to do so,'' he said, adding the behaviour of the wrestlers was ''highly irresponsible''.

''They were out to disturb the preparations made by security agencies in view of the occasion,'' the senior police officer told PTI.

Taking to Twitter, Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik vowed to continue their protest at Jantar Mantar.

''Our movement is not over. After being released from police custody, we will start our satyagraha at Jantar Mantar. In this country, there will be no dictatorship but there will be satyagraha held by women wrestlers,'' she tweeted in Hindi.

The police claimed the wrestlers broke and crossed the barricades, misbehaved and pushed the police personnel including the women constables.

''The detained protesting wrestlers will not be allowed to continue with their dharna at Jantar Mantar. The entire protest venue at Jantar Mantar has been cleared,'' Pathak said.

Security was heightened near the new Parliament building, at the Jantar Mantar as well as at Delhi's borders with neighbouring states and many farmer groups who were planning to join the wrestlers' protest were stopped from entering the national capital.

Scores of farmers led by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait held a sit-in at the Ghazipur border which was closed as they tried to enter the national capital to take part in a protest called by agitating wrestlers.

The protesters later dispersed.

''All farmers who had gathered at the Ghazipur border have left for their homes. The Ghazipur border is now open for vehicular traffic,'' a senior police officer said in the evening.

Asked about the police being criticised for the way they handled the situation, Pathak said that they had urged the wrestlers politely to carry out their protest at Jantar Mantar but they started ''wrestling'' with the police.

He also claimed that due respect was given to players and no force was used by the police personnel ''They pushed our police personnel including women constables. They indeed engaged in wrestling with our personnel. But we did not use any force. We did not use lathi-charge because they are the pride of our nation.

''Instead, to contain the situation and maintain law and order, they were removed from the protest site using body-to-body push,'' the officer added.

The protesting wrestlers, who have been kept at undisclosed locations across the 15 police districts, will be released soon and legal action will also be taken against them for misbehaving with police personnel, violating the police order and trying to create disturbance, the officer said.

Opposition parties have slammed the failure of authorities to arrest Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP. The Delhi Police had filed two FIRs including one under POCSO Act against Singh, who has denied all the charges.

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule and Left leaders also condemned the treatment meted out to the protesting wrestlers.

''It's shameful our champions are treated in this manner. Democracy lies in tolerance but autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling of dissent. I demand they be immediately released by the police. I stand by our wrestlers,'' Banerjee said.

Attacking the government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the medals on the chest of the players are the ''pride of our country''.

''The arrogance of the BJP government has increased so much that it is mercilessly trampling the voices of our women players under its boots. This is totally wrong,'' the Congress general secretary said.

Earlier in the day, Pathak has said, ''Any attempt to create disturbance in the inauguration of the new Parliament building will be dealt with very politely and firmly. I request our respected athletes not to do any such thing today.''

