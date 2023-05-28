Left Menu

"What's the need for new Parliament building?" asks Siddaramaiah after wrestlers' detention

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned the need for a new Parliament building after protesting wrestlers were detained by the police on Sunday for demanding justice.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 20:53 IST
"What's the need for new Parliament building?" asks Siddaramaiah after wrestlers' detention
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned the need for a new Parliament building after protesting wrestlers were detained by the police on Sunday for demanding justice. Security personnel stopped and detained protesting wrestlers as they try to march towards the new Parliament building from their site of protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

In a tweet, the Karnataka Chief Minister said, "What's the need for the new Parliament building if it can't give justice to the Wrestlers who are protesting? It is unfortunate to know that few wrestlers have been detained for demanding justice. We as humans and Indians should stand with them & voice their concerns. They had made Indians proud by winning medals for us and we should make them feel proud to be Indians!!" The ongoing wrestler protest in the national capital has taken a new toll as star grappler Bajrang Punia said the Mahila Mahapanchayat will definitely take place in front of the new Parliament building which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several ace grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar accusing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest. Wrestlers were trying to march towards the new Parliament as they want to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament.

"Democracy is being killed in the country, no one is getting the justice they deserve", Bajrang Punia told reporters ahead of the protesting wrestlers' march towards the new Parliament building. Punia said, "Many people are very cooperative with us but there are few police officials who are misbehaving with us, they are not allowing our family members to go inside."

Asked about whether the Mahapanchayat will take place or not, the 29-year-old wrestler said, "Mahapanchayat will definitely take place. We have given a letter to seek permission. Police are just making a fool out of us and are constantly keeping us under pressure." Without naming Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Punia said, "The one, who is accused of offences, is roaming freely. He banters about changing the law, defaming POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act controlling the government, no harm is done to that person, whereas, those who are peacefully protesting are getting ill-treated."

Further attacking WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Bajrang Punia said, "He is only doing politics, he wants to change the POCSO Act." Punia stated that about 2,500 persons have been detained by police.

"Police are camping at the home of our coaches, players, and leaders of Kisan Union and Khap Panchayat. Whether it be Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, or Rajasthan," he said. "I request to the government and to the police department to release our people who have been detained because we want to establish this as a peaceful protest and carry it on in the same manner. We are protesting for the self-respect of our sister and daughter, we are not protesting for any political motive," the Olympic Bronze medalist added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023