Turkish lira slips to 20.05 against dollar as Erdogan claims victory

Turkey's lira weakened to 20.05 against the dollar as President Tayyip Erdogan claimed victory in the country's presidential election on Sunday, a win that would steer his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.

That was not far off the 20.06 record low hit on Friday. for the lira currency, which has weakened more than 6% since the start of the year.

