Turkish lira slips to 20.05 against dollar as Erdogan claims victory
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 29-05-2023 00:28 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 00:27 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey's lira weakened to 20.05 against the dollar as President Tayyip Erdogan claimed victory in the country's presidential election on Sunday, a win that would steer his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.
That was not far off the 20.06 record low hit on Friday. for the lira currency, which has weakened more than 6% since the start of the year.
