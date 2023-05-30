Left Menu

Anarchists who attack symbols of state do not qualify for dialogue: Pak PM Sharif on Imran's fence-mending offer

Prime Minister Sharif in a tweet acknowledged that dialogue is deeply embedded in the political process, which helps democracy mature and evolve.Many political and constitutional breakthroughs occurred when political leaders sat across the table to craft a consensus, Sharif, the President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N party said without naming anyone.But he said there is a major difference when it comes to the party led by Khan.The anarchists arsonists who wear the garb of politicians and attack the symbols of the State do not qualify for a dialogue.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:23 IST
Anarchists who attack symbols of state do not qualify for dialogue: Pak PM Sharif on Imran's fence-mending offer

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday hinted that his government was unwilling to talk with Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, saying the ''anarchists and arsonists'' who wear the garb of politicians and attack the symbols of the state do not qualify for a dialogue.

Khan, 70, who was ousted via a vote of no confidence in April last year, said he is ready to speak to ''anyone who is in power'' after his party's top leaders began to quit the party following the May 9 riots in which sensitive military installations were attacked. Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party constituted a seven-member team to hold talks with the government - for developing a consensus on a date for general elections - amid a massive crackdown on his party for the May 9 violence following his arrest in a corruption case. Prime Minister Sharif in a tweet acknowledged that dialogue is deeply embedded in the political process, which helps democracy mature and evolve.

''Many political and constitutional breakthroughs occurred when political leaders sat across the table to craft a consensus,'' Sharif, the President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party said without naming anyone.

But he said there is a major difference when it comes to the party led by Khan.

''The anarchists & arsonists who wear the garb of politicians and attack the symbols of the State do not qualify for a dialogue. They should rather be held to account for their militant actions,'' he said.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also rejected the PTI chief's offer for talks, Geo News reported.

"Dialogue cannot be held with those who set the country on fire, create chaos and anarchy, fill the minds of masses with hatred and harbour armed groups,'' she said.

She said that Khan was not appealing for negotiations, he was, in fact, seeking a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

The NRO was a controversial ordinance issued by former president General Pervez Musharraf in 2007 to grant amnesty to politicians, political workers, and bureaucrats who were accused of corruption, money laundering, and murder.

The information minister said talks cannot be held with those who "poisoned the minds of the youth", the ''leaders of the criminals and terrorists''.

Khan's party has been facing the heat of the state's might after his party workers burnt and smashed military installations, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, after his arrest on May 9 — a day the Army dubbed as "Black Day".

Several party leaders and thousands of workers have been rounded up in connection with the violent protests.

Earlier this month, the National Assembly, the lower house of Pakistan's Parliament, passed a resolution vowing to try May 9 rioters under the existing laws including the stringent Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023