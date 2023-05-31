Maha: Sena (UBT) to conduct 'Shiv Garja' public outreach programme in Aurangabad from June 2
The party will interact with the people to understand their issues and address them, Danve said.
- Country:
- India
The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) will hold 'Shiv Garjana' public outreach programme in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra from June 2 till mid-July, wherein the party will interact with people in order to understand the issues being faced by them, a party leader said on Wednesday.
The programme will commence from rural parts of the district and conclude in Aurangabad city, Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve said in a press conference.
''The first phase of this programme will end by June 24. During this exercise, the party leaders will go in all nine talukas of the district. It has been organised to mark the Shiv Sena's foundation day on June 8,'' he said.
The Sena (UBT) will visit health centres, hostels in villages and also interact with administrative officials to discuss the problems in that specific area. The party will interact with the people to understand their issues and address them, Danve said. Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in October/November 2024.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Danve
- Assembly
- Ambadas Danve
- The Shiv Sena
- Aurangabad
- Shiv Garjana'
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Decision on 16 MLAs of Shinde camp won't be taken under pressure: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi hints at replacement of K'taka BJP chief after party loss in Assembly polls
Ecuador assembly begins impeachment hearing against President Lasso
Ecuador assembly begins impeachment hearing against President Lasso
Ecuador assembly begins impeachment hearing against President Lasso