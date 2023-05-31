Left Menu

Maha: Sena (UBT) to conduct 'Shiv Garja' public outreach programme in Aurangabad from June 2

The party will interact with the people to understand their issues and address them, Danve said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 19:15 IST
Maha: Sena (UBT) to conduct 'Shiv Garja' public outreach programme in Aurangabad from June 2
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) will hold 'Shiv Garjana' public outreach programme in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra from June 2 till mid-July, wherein the party will interact with people in order to understand the issues being faced by them, a party leader said on Wednesday.

The programme will commence from rural parts of the district and conclude in Aurangabad city, Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve said in a press conference.

''The first phase of this programme will end by June 24. During this exercise, the party leaders will go in all nine talukas of the district. It has been organised to mark the Shiv Sena's foundation day on June 8,'' he said.

The Sena (UBT) will visit health centres, hostels in villages and also interact with administrative officials to discuss the problems in that specific area. The party will interact with the people to understand their issues and address them, Danve said. Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in October/November 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023