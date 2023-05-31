Left Menu

US sues West Virginia governor's coal empire over unpaid mining penalties

The U.S. Justice Department has sued West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's coal empire over allegations it failed to pay around $7.6 million in environmental fines from mining violations. The civil action, filed Tuesday against the governor's son and 13 coal companies he owns or operates, seeks to hold them "accountable for jeopardizing the health and safety of the public and our environment," the department said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 20:58 IST
US sues West Virginia governor's coal empire over unpaid mining penalties

The U.S. Justice Department has sued West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's coal empire over allegations it failed to pay around $7.6 million in environmental fines from mining violations.

The civil action, filed Tuesday against the governor's son and 13 coal companies he owns or operates, seeks to hold them "accountable for jeopardizing the health and safety of the public and our environment," the department said in a statement. The fines follow an assessment by the Interior Department's Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, according to the statement released Wednesday. The companies had violated federal law more than 130 times from 2018-2022, it said.

The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Justice, a coal-mining billionaire, is running for the 2024 Republican nomination to challenge moderate Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin. He has served as West Virginia governor since 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023