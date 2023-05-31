Haryana CM Khattar deposits Rs 181 crore in bank accounts of farmers for crop damage

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday deposited Rs 181 crores into the bank accounts of 67,758 farmers as compensation for the loss of their crops due to unseasonal rainfall in March-April. Taking to Twitter, CM Khattar said, "Today, fulfilling the promise made to my farmer brothers, I have sent compensation of Rs 181 crore directly to their bank accounts through just one click, for their damaged crops. In March-April 2023, we had announced compensation for the crop damaged due to unseasonal rains in the month of May, under which today the compensation amount has been released to 67,758 farmers of the state."

In this regard, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Jawahar Yadav to Haryana CM Khattar said that as per the promise made by the Chief Minister, compensation for the losses has been provided to the farmers. "Regarding the losses suffered by the farmers due to hailstorms and rainfall, CM had clearly said that by 31st May compensation for the losses will be provided to them under all circumstances. Today Rs 181 Crores was transferred to the accounts of around 68,000 farmers with just one click of a button, " OSD to CM Jawahar Yadav told ANI.

The crops had been damaged due to unseasonal rains in the state in March-April this year. OSD Jawahar Yadav further stated that the compensation was mainly for Mustard, Wheat and Toria.

"This is a revolutionary step. The compensation was mainly for Mustard, Wheat and Toria," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)