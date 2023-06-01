Manipur violence: Rajiv Singh takes charge as new Director General of Police, replaces P Doungel

In a major reshuffle in the police leadership in the violence-hit Manipur, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Tripura cadre, Rajiv Singh, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for the northeastern state. He replaced P Doungel, who has been transferred to the post of OSD (Home), according to an official order by the order from the Governor of Manipur.

"Further, the Governor of Manipur is also pleased to order that Rajiv Singh. IPS (TR: 93) should take charge of the post of DGP, Manipur from Shri P. Doungel, IPS(MA:87) immediately upon joining the State Government. By orders and in the name of the Governor. (N. Geoffrey) Special Secretary to the Government of Manipur," read the order from the Governor of Manipur. These operations are part of the overall ongoing efforts of the Army and Assam Rifles to restore peace and normalcy in the State of Manipur.

Manipur has seen ethnic violence with Chief Minister N Biren Singh stating earlier this month that around 60 people have lost their lives. Houses have also been burnt during the violence with new incidents also reported from some parts of the State. Meanwhile, Union Home Amit Shah also visited the state to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy there.

Shah said that the Central government has constituted a probe committee to be headed by a retired judge to investigate incidents of violence in Manipur that have led to the loss of lives and damage to properties. Addressing a press conference here said that a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team will investigate cases of violence in the state.

The Union Minister said, "Central Government has constituted a committee to probe into these incidents headed by a retired judge of the rank of the chief justice of a high court. The Governor of Manipur will head a peace committee with members of civil society." "A probe panel will be set up to look into the reasons for the violence and to identify who was responsible for it," he said.

The Union minister assured the people of Manipur that the investigations will be carried out without any bias and discrimination and the guilty will be punished."Several agencies are working in Manipur to investigate violent incidents. High-level CBI probe in six incidents of violence that hint at a conspiracy. We will make sure that the investigation is fair," Shah said.

Manipur witnessed violence on May 3 during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The march was organised in protest against the demand for inclusion of the state's Meitei community in the ST category, following an April 19 Manipur High Court directive. (ANI)

