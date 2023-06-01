Left Menu

President of Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's party arrested in Lahore -Geo News

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 18:51 IST
The president of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's party was arrested in the eastern city of Lahore on Thursday, local channel Geo News said.

Pervez Elahi joins a long list of key leaders from the party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, to be arrested in recent weeks in a countrywide crackdown.

Khan's own arrest on May 9 sparked widespread protests, raising fresh worries about Pakistan's stability as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

