US will not hesitate to take additional steps against actors in Sudan - official

The United States will not hesitate to take additional steps against actors in the conflict in Sudan if violence continues, a senior Biden administration official said after Washington issued a raft of sanctions on Thursday.

The official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said neither party to the conflict has left peace talks taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and that talks were continuing.

