Zelenskiy says allies offer strong support on warplanes at Moldova summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he had received a strong show of support from allies attending a summit in Moldova on the question of supplying fighter jets to Kyiv to help repel Russian forces.

He made the comments at a news conference after a summit of over 40 European leaders in Moldova but gave few details. He has long been asking allies to provide Ukraine with fighter jets.

