Macron: France and Germany urge Kosovo and Serbian leaders for new elections in regions hit by unrest

France and Germany urged the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia to organise new elections as soon as possible in regions affected by recent civil unrest, said French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron, speaking at a political summit in Moldova, added that France and Germany had also asked for Kosovo's election rules to be clarified.

The presidents of Serbia and Kosovo insisted on Thursday that they want to defuse a violent crisis in northern Kosovo, but they showed little sign of backing down from their opposing positions. Arriving at a summit in Moldova of more than 40 European leaders, Serbia's Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Vjosa Osmani did not acknowledge each other even as they stood just metres apart on the red carpet.

