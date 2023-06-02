PM greets Tamilisai on her 61st birthday

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as she turned 61 on Friday. Modi prayed for a long and healthy life of Soundararajan. Puducherry chief Minister N Rangasamy, territorial Assembly Speaker R Selvam were among those who called on Soundararajan at Raj Nivas here and felicitated her.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 02-06-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 22:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as she turned 61 on Friday. In his message to Tamilisai, the PM said, ''A birthday is a special occasion to reiterate the commitment to human, social and national values. The way in which you have integrated these values in your entire style of work and made efforts to fulfil the expectations of common people is inspirational for everyone.'' ''as the Governor the efficiency and sense of duty with which you have discharged your constitutional obligations will lead the State towards greater heights,'' he pointed out. Modi prayed for a long and healthy life of Soundararajan. Puducherry chief Minister N Rangasamy, territorial Assembly Speaker R Selvam were among those who called on Soundararajan at Raj Nivas here and felicitated her.

