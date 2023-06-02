Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates Jod Mela at Gurudwara Shri Reetha Sahib in Champawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated the Jod Mela at Gurudwara Shri Reetha Sahib in Champawat and said that the state is dedicated to the promotion and dissemination of holy teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Congratulating everyone for the Jod Mela organized at Sri Reetha Sahib, Chief Minister Dhami said, "I pray that this fair brings new wave, new enthusiasm and new creation in everyone's life. It is my good fortune that today I am getting the privilege of offering prayers at a holy place like Reetha Sahib as a chief servant."

"Shri Reetha Sahib is such a divine place where Guru Nanak Dev ji gave the message of love, service and dedication to the world by filling sweetness in the bitter reetha. As you all feel at the time of Kar Seva, today I am feeling the same by being present among all of you at the 'Jod Mela," he added. The Chief Minister said that such fairs will help in promoting our folk culture and folk traditions.

"Earlier, when the facilities of communication and transport were not available, it was possible to meet friends and relatives only through these fairs and festivals. The basic mantra of 'Ik Onkar Sat Naam' in the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is deeply inspiring. His teachings, which reflect the spirit of compassion, justice and equality along with walking on the path of goodness, are going to guide all mankind," CM Dhami said. He said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji's message of 'Naam Japo, Kirat Karo' contains the essence of all his teachings.

"His sacred teachings are a source of inspiration for all mankind and will work to unite the society. Along with the spirit of brotherhood and harmony, the holy teachings of Guru Maharaj also inspire us to live life positively. He has made every person aware of living a life based on self-respect and has given new energy and consciousness to Indian society and culture. His spiritual philosophy is going to inspire a person to service," he said. "Today the honor given to me by all of you on this auspicious occasion is not just an honor for me, but a gift of our common culture's fast, sacrifice and penance, this honor is not mine but the honor of all the people of the state. I dedicate this honour, and this pride at the feet of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and while bowing down at the feet of Guru Nanak Saheb Ji, I humbly pray that the spirit of service within me may increase day by day and his blessings may continue to increase. May it remain on me and the 1.25 crore people of the state," he added.

On the occasion, he also said mentioned that it is a matter of happiness for all of us that the ropeway is being constructed till Hemkunt Sahib under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Now Sikh devotees from all over the world will be able to visit Hemkunt Sahib conveniently. It is the result of the efficient leadership of the Prime Minister that the difficult task of starting the Kartarpur Corridor was completed today and the year-old wish of the Sikh community was fulfilled," he said. (ANI)

