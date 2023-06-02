RLJD president Upendra Kushwaha calls on JP Nadda in Delhi

Left Menu

Rashtriya Lok Janta Dal President Upendra Kushwaha met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda in Delhi at his residence with Party Secretary General Madhaw Anand.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:24 IST
Rashtriya Lok Janta Dal President Upendra Kushwaha paid a courtesy call to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda at his residence in Delhi with Party Secretary General Madhaw Anand. Sources told ANI that BJP Chief and Upendra Kushwaha discussed the current political situation in Bihar during 35 minutes courtesy meeting.

Sources told ANI that RLJD is likely to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) very soon. Before joining Kushwaha is meeting with top leaders of BJP. Earlier, on April 20, Rashtriya Lok Janta Dal (RLJD) president Upendra Kushwaha met Amit Shah at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) office in the National Capital and also discussed with him on political situation of Bihar.

This was Kushwaha's second meeting with the Top leader of BJP including Union Home Minister after he quit the Janata Dal (United) and floated his own party, the RLJD. Sources further told ANI that Kushwaha agreed to join the NDA and the fight with BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha Poll and Assembly election in 2025 to unseat Grand Alliance led by Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav.

Speaking to ANI, Secretary General of the RLJD, Madhaw Anand, who was present at the meeting with J P Nadda said, "It was a courtesy meeting and whenever such meeting held of two political parties then political issues discussed. So I am not denying that political situation of Bihar not discussed with J P Nadda ji." "It is fact that goverment of Bihar led by Nitish Kumar failed to fullfill the ambition of the 12 crore people of state so this is our duty to give alternative to the people of Bihar and Lok Sabha results 2024 will show mirror to grand Alliance in state" Madhaw Anand further said.

RLJD Secretary General said that law and order situation totally collapsed in state and developmental activities stopped under rule of Mahagathabandhan, only Criminal elements enjoying the power of state but Nitish Kumar engaged to project himself as Prime Minister Candidate from opposition but not taking care the intetest of 12 Crore People of Bihar. "I urge Nitish Kumar rather to focus on becoming PM candidate from Opposition should work for the welfare of the people of Bihar who empowered you as Chief Minister of Bihar and inviting opposition leaders on June 12 in state capital Patna would not serve the intetest of Bihar," he said.

With Nitish's JDU now out of the NDA and in alliance with the RJD, the BJP faces a tough challenge to replicate its 2019 performance in next year's Lok Sabha polls, and Kushwaha's switch to the NDA could boost its prospects in the general elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

