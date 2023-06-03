Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan takes oath for new term as president

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-06-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 17:42 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan took the oath of office for a new five-year presidential term on Saturday, extending his rule into a third decade.

"I, as president, swear upon my honour and integrity before the great Turkish nation and history to safeguard the existence and independence of the state ... to abide by the constitution, the rule of law, democracy, the principles and reforms of Ataturk, and the principles of the secular republic," Erdogan said in a ceremony at the parliament in Ankara, which was broadcast live on television.

Turkey's longest serving leader, Erdogan won 52.2% support in a May 28 runoff vote. His election victory upended the predictions of most opinion polls and came despite a cost-of-living crisis that was seen to have dampened his prospects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

