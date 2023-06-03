UP govt to beautify, develop temples in Prayagraj ahead of 'Mahakumbh 2025'

Ahead of Mahakumbh 2025 which will be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Government has proposed to beautify and develop various temples. "There is a plan to complete more than 47 permanent and temporary works in this area in preparation for Mahakumbh. Before Mahakumbh 2025, Prayagraj will also see the development of many tourist attractions. With Rs 1542.71 lakhs, the Bhardwaj Ashram's entrance gate, corridor development, and beautification will be completed," the official statement said.

In view of tourism development, it is proposed to spend Rs 1356.81 lakhs for Dwadash Madhav Temple, Rs 523.53 lakhs for Nagavasuki Temple, Rs 283.08 lakhs for Dashashwamedh Temple, Rs 667.57 lakhs for Mankameshwar Temple, Rs 700 lakhs for Alopshankari Temple, Rs 1000 lakhs for Padila Mahadev Temple, Rs 500 lakhs for temples coming under Panchkosi Parikrama Path, Rs 150 lakh for Koteshwar Mahadev, Rs 100 lakh for development of Kalyani Devi," it added. Additionally, temples coming under the Karchhana area will also be developed with Rs 460.17 lakhs. Many works including corridor development in Akshayvat/Saraswatikoop/Patalpuri temple will be done with Rs 1850 lakhs.

As per officials, prior to Mahakumbh-2025, there will be more than 10 facade-related works which are likely to cost more than Rs 18 crores. The facade lighting works are proposed at various locations including the Bade Hanuman Ji Temple located at Sangam costing Rs 1.04 crores, the Vimana Mandapam Temple costing Rs 2 crores, the Nagwasuki Temple, the Shaktipeeth Alopi Devi Temple, and the Hanuman Temple located at Civil Lines, costing Rs. 1.5-1.5 crores each. The hanging light work from the old Naini Bridge to the DPS School in the Arail area is estimated to cost Rs. 5 crores. Additionally, there is a proposed facade lighting work costing Rs. 1.5 crores at the Science Faculty Tower of Allahabad University, at the Public Library situated in the Chandra Shekhar Azad Garden, and at the Mohall Sports Complex and Shringi Rishi Ashram in Shringaverapur Dham, each costing one crore rupees, the statement said. (ANI)

