Left Menu

Tunisian president suggests taxing rich as solution to fiscal problem

The IMF has said Tunisia needs to put its finances on a more sustainable trajectory and has previously voiced concern at the level of its public wage bill, subsidies, low tax base and support for unprofitable state-owned companies. Although the IMF deal reached in October was based on proposals made by Tunisia's government, Saied has described the fiscal reforms it contained as "diktats".

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 20:33 IST
Tunisian president suggests taxing rich as solution to fiscal problem
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Saturday suggested raising taxes on richer people could be an alternative to socially painful reforms as a means to secure an international financial rescue package. Tunisia's government negotiated a preliminary agreement in October with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $1.9 billion loan in return for cuts to subsidies and the public sector wage bill and reform of state-owned companies.

Credit ratings agencies have warned that Tunisia faces a possible default on sovereign debt without the loan, which is also expected to unlock more bilateral financing. The IMF has said Tunisia needs to put its finances on a more sustainable trajectory and has previously voiced concern at the level of its public wage bill, subsidies, low tax base and support for unprofitable state-owned companies.

Although the IMF deal reached in October was based on proposals made by Tunisia's government, Saied has described the fiscal reforms it contained as "diktats". Without his approval, the agreement - and loan - cannot be finalised. Speaking to French President Emmanuel Macron in a remarks published by Saied's office, he described the IMF deal conditions as "tantamount to lighting a match next to a high explosives".

"Another scenario could be based on putting taxes on those who do not need support", in order to maintain social justice, his office quoted him as saying. Saied also proposed a summit meeting on the issue of illegal migration across the Mediterranean. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit Tunisia next week, Tunisian state media reported on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023