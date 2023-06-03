Maha Congress takes stock of 41 LS seats, to review Mumbai constituencies separately

The Congress in Maharashtra has taken stock of 41 Lok Sabha constituencies while the review of six constituencies in Mumbai and the Chandrapur seat will be done separately, state party unit president Nana Patole said on Saturday.

He said the allocation of seats will be discussed in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meeting.

Maharashtra sends 48 MPs to Lok Sabha.

Speaking to reporters on the last day of the two-day review meeting of the party, Patole said Congress is prepared to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with enthusiasm and the resolve to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.

''The review of 41 Lok Sabha constituencies (out of the total 48) is complete. A review of Chandrapur and six constituencies in Mumbai will be conducted separately. The discussion has been positive. Congress workers want the party to contest the maximum number of constituencies,'' he said.

The tripartite MVA comprises Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

''The Congress party has organizational strength in all constituencies. It has a large following. The people's faith in Congress has become stronger. The seat-allocation would be discussed in the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting. All the parties in the alliance will discuss and decide on sharing of seats. We are determined to defeat BJP,'' he said.

In the 2019 general elections, the Congress won only one seat- Chandrapur- out of 25 it had contested while its ally NCP emerged victorious in 4 of the 19 constituencies where it had fielded candidates. The BJP won 23 of the 25 seats it had contested, while its then-ally Shiv Sena (undivided) bagged 18 of the 23 constituencies it had fought.

Recently, the Chandrapur seat fell vacant after the death of sitting MP Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar of Congress. ''The countdown of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government has begun. Public money has been looted for the last nine years and is being stuffed in the pockets of the prime minister's industrialist friends. People are tired of this loot, and they will not think twice before pulling the BJP down from power in the Lok Sabha elections,'' Patole said.

He said winds of change are blowing in the country and people consider Congress as the only option.

''The glimpse of this public sentiment was seen in the two-day review meeting of the Congress. Congress workers are full of enthusiasm. The party is ready to face elections any time,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)