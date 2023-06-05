Left Menu

K’taka minister asks CM to set up ‘Peaceful Karnataka’ helpline to prevent spread of hatred

Our agenda is only Development Progress, and to protect Brand Karnataka, Patil tweeted.The minister had on Sunday cautioned the Hindutva leader and author Chakravarty Sulibele for creating chaos for four years during BJP rule, and said any repetition of such incidents will land him in jail.Ask that Sulibele what he did in the last four years.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 14:19 IST
K’taka minister asks CM to set up ‘Peaceful Karnataka’ helpline to prevent spread of hatred
M B Patil Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister M B Patil on Monday asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and State Home Minister G Parameshwara to set up a helpline called 'Peaceful Karnataka' to ensure no one spreads hatred.

Patil’s request for a helpline came in reaction to a report quoting Bengaluru South MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya saying that the BJP would set up a helpline to stop the party cadets being targeted.

“Requesting @DrParameshwara @PriyankKharge @DKShivakumar @CMofKarnataka to consider setting up a new helpline called 'Peaceful Karnataka' to ensure there is no hatred being spread in Karnataka, and keep track of any such incidents. Our agenda is only Development & Progress, and to protect 'Brand Karnataka','' Patil tweeted.

The minister had on Sunday cautioned the Hindutva leader and author Chakravarty Sulibele for creating chaos for four years during BJP rule, and said any repetition of such incidents will land him in jail.

''Ask that Sulibele what he did in the last four years. We are rectifying whatever disturbance he had caused. We will put an end to the disturbances caused by him such as textbooks (revision), raising unwanted issues like hijab, halal and azaan. If you do such drama in future, you will have to spend time behind the bars,'' Patil said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023