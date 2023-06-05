Left Menu

UK PM says Wallace "widely-respected" when asked about NATO prospects

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 16:28 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the country's defence minister Ben Wallace was "widely-respected" when asked about his candidacy to lead NATO, adding that the UK had always been a strong contributor to the transatlantic military alliance. Wallace said in May that he would like to be NATO's next secretary-general. His current boss, Sunak, told reporters on Monday that conversations about NATO's next leader were happening amongst world leaders.

"I would say Ben is widely-respected amongst his colleagues around the world, particularly for the role he's played in Ukraine," Sunak said. "Britain has always been a leading contributor to NATO... And we will always continue to be a strong contributor, a participant in NATO."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

