UK PM says Wallace "widely-respected" when asked about NATO prospects

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the country's defence minister Ben Wallace was "widely-respected" when asked about his candidacy to lead NATO, adding that the UK had always been a strong contributor to the transatlantic military alliance. Wallace said in May that he would like to be NATO's next secretary-general. His current boss, Sunak, told reporters on Monday that conversations about NATO's next leader were happening amongst world leaders.

"I would say Ben is widely-respected amongst his colleagues around the world, particularly for the role he's played in Ukraine," Sunak said. "Britain has always been a leading contributor to NATO... And we will always continue to be a strong contributor, a participant in NATO."

