Central ordinance on services in Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi says 'we know how to pass it'

Hyderabad, June 5 (PTI): With AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking support from opposition parties in his fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said they know how to pass it (bill to convert the central ordinance into law).

''Let him (Telangana Chief Minister) support...that doesn't make any difference. We have passed Article 370 (referring to abrogation of Article 370) in the Rajya Sabha for which all parties barring one or two parties, were opposing (and) we have passed (Article 370) ... And we know how to pass it (ordinance on control of services in Delhi),'' Joshi told reporters here.

The union minister was reacting to a query on Kejriwal meeting Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here last month over the issue and the latter extending full support to AAP.

In August 2019, the Centre bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into union territories and abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on August 5, 2019 and passed on the same day. The Lok Sabha cleared it the next day.

The bone of contention between the AAP government and the BJP has been the central government ordinance setting up a National Capital Civil Service Authority which overturned a Supreme Court order recently giving control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi. The new ordinance takes away these powers from the Delhi state government and gives them to a committee which would effectively be controlled by the Centre. A central law has to be brought to replace the ordinance, and opposition parties are hoping to stall that in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, when it comes up for debate.

The AAP has already sought the support of all non-BJP parties saying this is a ''time for 'agni pariksha' (trial by fire)'' for opposition parties, and that they should come together if they want to save the country's democracy and Constitution. The ordinance has to be ratified by Parliament within six months. For which, the Centre will have to bring a bill for its passage in both Houses of Parliament, the opposition hopes.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks during his US visit about Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- that he is trying to drive the Indian car by only looking in the rearview mirror which will lead to ''one accident after another'', Joshi hit back saying the former MP has a ''phobia'' of PM Modi.

''We don't need the certificate of Rahul Gandhi. The world is witnessing and people are certifying... (the development works) PM Modi has done. The World rating agencies are certifying. Rahul Gandhi has a phobia of PM Modi. He (Rahul Gandhi) wants to hate Modi and his nature is like that. While hating Modi, he has become so confused that he is hating India itself. That is the situation of Rahul Gandhi,'' Joshi alleged.

He accused the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government in Telangana of being corrupt and accused KCR of promoting nepotism.

On KCR expressing confidence that the BRS would return to power in the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year, winning 95 to 105 seats out of the total 119, Joshi said: ''Let him dream it...I can't stop him from doing so (dreaming)''.

He further accused KCR of failing to fulfil the 'neellu, nidhulu, niyaamakaalu' (water, funds and jobs) aspirations of the people who sacrificed their lives for a separate Telangana state and alleged that he (KCR) took care of himself first and his family members instead of bringing benefits to the people of Telangana. ''They became employed, powerful and rich while the youth of Telangana remain unemployed''.

Joshi further alleged: ''While Modi mantra is minimum government and maximum governance, KCR mantra is minimum governance and maximum politics, maximum corruption and maximum nepotism''. ''I appeal (to people of Telangana) to not to fall in the trap of KCR and KTR (KCR's son K T Rama Rao, a minister in his cabinet). Please support BJP (in electing BJP government in Telangana) and under the guidance and leadership of PM Modi, Telangana's future can also be strengthened,'' Joshi said. Joshi also highlighted the various developments initiatives and achievements of Modi government in the past nine years, claiming that ''Reform, Perform and Transform is the mantra of Narendra Modi government. In letter and spirit we have been able to do that.'' Attacking KCR over not implementing the Central government's schemes in Telangana and claiming that the failed to fulfill his promise of providing houses for the poor and making a Dalit the chief minister of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)