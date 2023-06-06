Mega Jan Sampark Abhiyan: Amit Shah and JP Nadda to address rallies in Andhra Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will visit Andhra Pradesh as part of the Mega Jan Sampark Abhiyan. The purpose of the leaders' visit is to present the progress card of the PM Modi government's nine-year tenure to the public, said sources in the BJP. According to the party sources, Home Minister Shah will address a public rally in Visakhapatnam on June 8, while Nadda will address a gathering in Tirupati on June 10.

In commemoration of the nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, party leaders and ministers have been holding public meetings across the country from May 30 to June 30 to provide information about the achievements of the Modi government and its various welfare schemes and development initiatives. As part of the nine-year celebration, the BJP has planned to hold around 50 rallies all across the country between May 30 and June 30, of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the charge and address half-a-dozen rallies.

According to sources, the campaign will also give a thrust to the BJP's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections which is nearly a year away. (ANI)

