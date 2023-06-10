Left Menu

Pakistan's target of 3.5% GDP in 2023-24 fiscal year "realistic" - finance minister

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 10-06-2023 14:23 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 13:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Pakistan's finance minister said on Saturday that the 3.5% GDP projection for the year ending in June 2024 announced in the budget was a "realistic target".

The target was "on the lower side", minister Ishaq Dar said at a press conference in Islamabad, a day after presenting the country's budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, which is being closely watched by the IMF as the country seeks further bailout money during an economic and balance of payments crisis.

