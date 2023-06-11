Left Menu

Japanese envoy tweets on enjoying culinary delights with wife in Pune, PM Modi says keep the videos coming
Japanese ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki's Twitter post on enjoying culinary delights with his wife in Pune drew Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention who hailed the envoy's initiative of presenting India's culinary diversity in an innovative manner.

Suzuki tweeted a video montage of enjoying culinary delights in Pune such as 'vada pav' with his wife opting for spicy food and the envoy for less spicy food.

''I love street food of India...but thoda teekha kam (less spicy) please!'' Suzuki tweeted with the video montage.

In another video posted on Twitter, the envoy was seen enjoying 'misal pav' with his wife opting for a more spicy version of the dish.

''My wife beat me,'' Suzuki tweeted with an emoji of a chilli and a video of them enjoying culinary delights in Pune in Maharashtra.

Tagging his tweet, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, ''This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India's culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming!''

