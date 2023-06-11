Left Menu

Ex-MLA returns to Cong in Bihar, six years after quitting

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-06-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 20:48 IST
Ex-MLA returns to Cong in Bihar, six years after quitting
  • Country:
  • India

Former Bihar Congress MLA Sunita Devi on Sunday returned to the party, six years after she had quit and joined the BJP.

She was welcomed back into the Congress at Sadaqat Ashram, the state headquarters, by BPCC president Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar and Congress legislature party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan were also present on the occasion.

Singh said the return of Sunita Devi, who had won Korha, a reserved seat, for the Congress in 2005, ''would give a boost to the party's Dalit outreach''. The former MLA had joined the BJP in June, 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
3
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
4
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023