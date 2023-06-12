Left Menu

Mexico's MORENA party rules contenders for president must step down from public office

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) on Sunday resolved that all contenders to secure the party's presidential nomination for 2024 must step down from public office in order to compete for the candidacy.

At a MORENA board meeting, the party followed what party insiders said was a recommendation made by Lopez Obrador aimed at keeping his movement united.

