Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden plans to keep quiet on Trump documents charges

Don't expect U.S. President Joe Biden to comment about the 37-count indictment against Donald Trump that accuses the former president of risking some of the country's most sensitive security secrets after leaving the White House in 2021. Administration officials plan to maintain their silence on the Trump indictment, a reflection of Biden's view that no president should interfere with the Justice Department, administration sources said. Given that Trump is Biden's chief rival in the 2024 presidential race, the campaign should proceed carefully in any mention of the charges, some political experts say.

Philadelphia highway collapse will take months to rebuild, governor says

A portion of a vital highway on the East Coast of the U.S. collapsed in Philadelphia after a tanker truck carrying gasoline caught fire underneath an overpass, officials said on Sunday. No deaths or injuries were reported, but officials said the situation remains fluid and that investigators were still searching the scene of the collapse.

Analysis-Trump faces difficult odds in classified documents case

Donald Trump faces a formidable task defending against charges that he illegally kept top-secret documents upon leaving the White House in 2021, according to legal experts, who said neither the law nor the facts appear to be on his side. The former U.S. president, who is a candidate to run again in the 2024 election, was charged in an indictment unsealed in Florida federal court on Friday. The 37 counts against him include violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice conspiracy and false statements.

Explainer-What is the Espionage Act and what might it mean for Donald Trump?

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has become the most high-profile person to ever face criminal charges under the Espionage Act for the unlawful retention of sensitive national defense records. In all, Trump faces 37 criminal counts, 31 of which relate to secret or top secret classified documents. He is also charged with obstructing justice, conspiracy, concealment and false statements.

Body camera footage released after fatal police shooting of 14-year-old in Colorado

Police in Aurora, Colorado, have released body camera footage following the death of a teenager who was shot by an officer after an alleged robbery. Jor'Dell Richardson, who is Black, was shot by an officer who chased him as he ran from a local store where police say he shoplifted vape materials with a group of youths on June 1. He was 14 years old.

Trump magnifies attacks on Justice Department in post-charges speech

Former President Donald Trump used the first public appearance since his federal indictment to ratchet up attacks on the Justice Department, accusing prosecutors, without evidence, of a politically motivated campaign to keep him from the White House. Speaking on Saturday at Georgia's state Republican convention, Trump alleged that President Joe Biden, a Democrat, orchestrated the criminal charges in order to undermine his main political rival's presidential campaign, as well as to distract from federal and congressional investigations into Biden's son.

LGBTQ community celebrates Pride in the face of online and offline attacks

Millions of LGBTQ Americans are taking part in this year's Pride celebrations against a backdrop of increasing attacks, both online and offline. The rising demonstrations, legal efforts to restrict LGBTQ rights and political rhetoric inflaming national conversations around issues like drag shows and transgender healthcare may be fueling each other, two researchers told Reuters.

Trump is 'toast' if classified records case is proven, ex-attorney general says

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Sunday defended Special Counsel Jack Smith's 37-count indictment against Donald Trump on Sunday, saying if the allegations the former president willfully retained hundreds of highly classified documents are proven true, then "he's toast." "I was shocked by the degree of sensitivity of these documents and how many there were, ... and I think the counts under the Espionage Act that he willfully retained those documents are solid counts," Barr, who served under Trump, told "Fox News Sunday."

Michigan Republicans to change 2024 nomination process, may boost Trump

Republicans in Michigan approved a proposal on Saturday to select more than two-thirds of their state delegates for the party's 2024 presidential nomination via caucus meetings, a change that could help party front-runner Donald Trump. The plan, which Michigan's Republican state committee approved during a meeting in Grand Rapids, would mark a departure from the battleground state party's traditional process of allocating all presidential delegates based on a primary open to the public.

Bidens offer 'joy' at White House Pride event as LGBTQ attacks mount

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday hosted the largest Pride celebration in White House history on Saturday, calling for new measures to protect the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ people amid a spate of what he called "terrifying" attacks and legislation. Biden, a Democrat, urged Congress to pass the "Equality Act" which would amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act to include sexual orientation and gender identity for protection alongside race, religion, sex and national origin, and ban assault weapons.

