Cyclone Biparjoy: Ensure evacuation of people from vulnerable areas, says PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 17:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday directed officials to ensure safe evacuation of people living in vulnerable locations in the path of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is likely to make landfall in Gujarat's Kutch.

The prime minister chaired a high-level meeting here to review the preparedness of the Centre as well as the Gujarat government to deal with the situation arising out of the impending cyclone.

He directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated by the state government, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi also directed to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health and drinking water, and restore them immediately in the event of any damage caused to them.

The prime minister also directed that the safety of animals should be ensured and ordered the setting up of 24x7 control rooms.

The meeting was informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was reviewing the situation 24x7 and was in touch with the state government and the central agencies concerned.

The NDRF has pre-positioned 12 teams, which are equipped with boats, tree-cutters and telecom equipment, and has kept 15 teams on standby, the PMO said.

