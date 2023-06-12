Left Menu

Blinken says too soon to say where Ukraine counteroffensive is going

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 22:33 IST
Blinken says too soon to say where Ukraine counteroffensive is going

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said it was too soon to say exactly where Ukraine's counteroffensive was going, but said Washington was confident that Kyiv will continue to have success in trying to take back its land seized by Russia.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, Blinken said the United States was determined to maximize its support for Ukraine so it can succeed on the battlefield. A "robust" package of political and practical support for Ukraine, Blinken added, can also be expected at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023