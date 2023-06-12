Left Menu

Raut files defamation complaint against BJP's Kirit Somaiya in Mumbai court over tweets

He has made defamatory statements against me without having any strict proof. He is trying to malign my reputation in eyes of society and public at large, the complaint alleged.The court is expected to hear the matter in the coming days.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 23:49 IST
Raut files defamation complaint against BJP's Kirit Somaiya in Mumbai court over tweets
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday filed a criminal defamation complaint against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in a court here for allegedly posting defamatory tweets against him since 2022.

In the complaint filed before a magistrate's court in suburban Mulund, through advocate Sundeep Singh, the Rajya Sabha MP urged the court to take cognizance of offence punishable under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation) against Somaiya.

"Since the year 2022, I noticed that the accused made some tweets on his Twitter account with defamatory statements against me, which are completely unwarranted statements and amount to defamation against me," the complaint said.

Raut said he was "shocked and surprised" over these statements of the BJP leader.

"The statements were noticed by me and many of my followers and other people from his Twitter account. He has made defamatory statements against me without having any strict proof. He is trying to malign my reputation in eyes of society and public at large," the complaint alleged.

The court is expected to hear the matter in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
2
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
3
Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

Why are Singapore manufacturers moving to India?

 Global
4
FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

FOREX-Dollar edges lower as Fed pause eyed in busy c.bank week

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023