Congress trying to cover up its communal acts by branding others as non-secular: BJP leader Naqvi

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday accused the Congress of covering up its own communal and criminal cruelty by branding others as non-secular.

Naqvi alleged that Congress was a ''History-Sheeter of Communalism'' which has become a ''Mystery-Sheeter of Secularism'' by ''defaming the democratic, Constitutional and secular values of the country''. Addressing a press conference at the BJP Kerala office at Mararji Bhavan here, he accused both the Congress and the Communists of engaging in communal activities. The BJP leader claimed that the Congress thinking was that Muslims and other minorities had no other option but to vote for them and said that such a ''take it for granted attitude'' was not in the best interests of the country and these communities. He alleged that despite engaging in carnage and cruelty in several communal riots, the Congress has claimed to be a champion of secularism. ''Interestingly, the Congress has been showing the bravery of branding others in communal colour only to cover its own communal, criminal cruelty and crime,'' the BJP leader further alleged. Naqvi said that BJP was the reality of India and one should not ignore it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demolished the alleged Congress' practice of ''duping appeasement'' by his focus on development and he has replaced the ''politics of polarisation'' with ''people's participation in prosperity,'' he said. Naqvi said that the last nine years of the Modi government have been ''stupendous years of all-round development and inclusive empowerment'' as crores of people benefited through schemes such as PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, PM Jan Dhan Yojana and many others. On the last day of his three-day Kerala visit, Naqvi today participated in various programmes in Kozhikode where he visited Vengeri Bypass Road and interacted with the residents, attended an elder workers meet at Mararji Bhawan and met eminent personalities from various fields, a statement issued by his office said.

