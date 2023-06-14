Left Menu

E. Jean Carroll can pursue $10 mln lawsuit against Donald Trump--judge

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 01:27 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 01:27 IST
A judge on Tuesday said the New York writer who won a $5 million jury verdict against Donald Trump can pursue a separate $10 million defamation lawsuit against the former U.S. president.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan ruled in favor of former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, after Trump had argued that the defamation case must be dismissed because jurors had concluded he never raped her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

