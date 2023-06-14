Left Menu

WB rural polls violence: ISF MLA fails to meet Mamata

With violence over filing of nominations continuing for the fifth consecutive day in parts of West Bengal, opposition Indian Secular Front ISF MLA Naushad Siddique on Wednesday went to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to brief her about the situation in his constituency.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-06-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 17:34 IST
WB rural polls violence: ISF MLA fails to meet Mamata
  • Country:
  • India

With violence over filing of nominations continuing for the fifth consecutive day in parts of West Bengal, opposition Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddique on Wednesday went to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to brief her about the situation in his constituency. The legislator of Bhangore in South 24 Parganas district, however, could not meet Banerjee due to her ''pressing engagements'' and left. ''I had come here to meet Banerjee at the state secretariat and inform her about the situation in Bhangore where opposition candidates were threatened and stopped from filing nominations. But since she was busy, I could not meet her,'' Siddique told reporters. A senior official at the Chief Minister's Office told PTI that the meeting could not be held because of Banerjee's pressing engagements. Earlier in the day, ISF and Trinamool Congress supporters clashed in Bhangore, around 30km from Kolkata. Police resorted to baton charge to defuse the situation. Sources claimed bombs were hurled and several cars ransacked as supporters of both the parties tried to stop each other from filing nominations leading to several injuries. ''Trinamool goons unleashed violence since Tuesday night to stop our candidates from filing nominations,'' Siddique said. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh dismissed the allegations as ''baseless'' and said the ISF is trying to unleash violence in the area. Since the first day of nomination filing on June 9, violence has been witnessed in various parts of the state, with the opposition – BJP, Congress and CPI (M) - accusing the Trinamool of using muscle power to stop their candidates from filing their papers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023