Cong govt in Rajasthan has no policy or leader, won't return to power after Assembly polls: State BJP chief

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-06-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 19:29 IST
Rajasthan BJP chief C P Joshi slammed the Congress government in the state on Wednesday, claiming that it neither has a policy nor a leader and hence, will not retain power after the Assembly polls due by the year-end.

Joshi alleged that the Congress formed its government in the state on the basis of lies and did not honour the promises it had made to people four-and-a-half years ago.

''The Congress neither has a policy nor a leader. This government will not repeat, but people will delete it. The people of the state have made up their mind,'' he told reporters at a press conference in Sikar.

Joshi claimed that both Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his government have great affection for the Mughals. He said Gehlot feels pain when lessons on Mughal invaders are removed from the school syllabus.

''When the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) removed the lessons on Mughal invaders from the syllabus and added a lesson on our glorious warriors, this government dumped 1.5 crore textbooks,'' the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

He said the Gehlot government did not waive farm loans and increased the electricity tariff, adding that the rates of diesel, petrol and electricity are the highest in Rajasthan.

If the Congress government wants to provide relief to people, it should return the money ''looted'' from them in the last four-and-a-half years, he added.

Meanwhile, BJP national secretary Alka Gurjar alleged that the policies of the Congress have always been divisive.

She accused the grand old party of indulging in the politics of appeasement and class discrimination.

''The policies of the Congress have always been divisive. It indulges in the politics of appeasement and class discrimination,'' Gurjar told a press conference in Jaipur.

She claimed that the condition of those belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the state is the worst, whereas the government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made them strong socially, educationally and economically during its nine-year tenure.

