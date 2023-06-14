Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Odisha as part of 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's National President JP Nadda are scheduled to visit Odisha as part of the ongoing 'Maha Sampark Abhiyan', party sources said on Wednesday. On the occasion of the completion of nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, party leaders and ministers of the government will hold a grand rally across the country from May 30 to June 30 to inform about the achievements of several welfare schemes and development works launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the country, sources said.

Amit Shah will visit Odisha on June 17 and President JP Nadda on June 22. During his visit to Odisha, Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Dhenkanal and engage in discussions with party leaders, according to sources.

The BJP is intensifying its election campaign as all parties gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Furthermore, Nadda will hold a video conference on June 15 with all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the party to discuss the progress of the 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan'. The meeting will focus on gathering feedback from MPs regarding the campaign's effectiveness and public response, as well as assessing the status of their respective constituencies and assigned districts, according to sources.

During the meeting, an assessment will be made of the status of the MPs' respective constituencies and the districts assigned to them as part of the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan, the sources said. In recent months, Nadda has inaugurated party offices at Nurpur in Himachal's Kangra and Madhya Pradesh, while also conducting a 'bhumi pujan' ceremony for the new state BJP office in Bhopal.

Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed Bhoomi Pujan at the new state BJP office in Bhopal. (ANI)

