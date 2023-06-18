Asish Kumar Saha appointed Tripura Congress chief

Former MLA Asish Kumar Saha has been appointed as the new president of Tripura Pradesh Congress. He replaced Birajit Sinha. Sinha was recently admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, for a vocal cord surgery and is recovering. ''The Congress president has appointed Asish Kumar Sinha, ex-MLA as the President of Tripura Pradesh Congress committee with immediate effect,'' an official statement from the party said on Saturday. ''The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing party chief Birajit Singh, MLA,'' the statement further said.

